Vergie M. Kauffman
Vergie M. Kauffman

York - Vergie May Kauffman, 94, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Thomas E.M. Kauffman.

Born in Ruhls, Baltimore County, MD on November 17, 1925, Vergie was the daughter of the late Clarence J. and Ethel C. (Hendrix) Wehrly. She was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church serving as an ordained deacon, the Single Women of Eastminster Presbyterian Church and the Women's Assoc. of Eastminster. She was also a member of the Smalls 25-year Social Club and the York-Springetts AARP#3400. She was a public accountant with S Small, Flickinger and the former Scrivner, now Fleming. Vergie was a 1943 graduate of Codorus Twp. High School in Glennville.

Services were private at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. Burial was in Greenmount Cemetery.

Mrs. Kauffman is survived by her son, Thomas W.W. Kauffman, Sr. and wife, Elaine of York; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and her sister, Pearl E. Flemmens of York. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Diana Jo Kauffman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Margaret Moul Home, 2050 Barley Road, York, PA 17408.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
