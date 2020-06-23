Verna K. Martin
Verna K. Martin, "Freddie", 94, formerly of Ironville passed away on June 20th, 2020. She was born in Columbia to the late Charles and Ella Swartz Keller and was a lifelong resident of this area. Freddie was a graduate of the former Wrightsville High School with the Class of 1943 and worked at Baylinson Silk Mill and Little Prince before becoming a homemaker. She was a lifetime and faithful member of Ironville United Methodist Church where she was active in the church choir and was the church organist for over thirty years. She enjoyed playing the piano, organ, and singing. Some of Freddie's other favorite activities were spending time with her family, playing sequence and pinochle, making crafts and doing word puzzles, and reading Nora Roberts novels.
Freddie leaves behind her son, Bob, husband of Brenda Martin of Red Lion; a grandson, Scott Martin of Wilmington, DE; a granddaughter, Kelly, wife of Dan Kmett of Mount Wolf; three great grandchildren, Emily Kmett, Collin Kmett, and Ethan Martin; her sister, Dorothy Pich of Chattanooga, TN; two nieces, Sandy, wife of Tim Miller, Peggy Hardwick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Martin, Sr. in 1980; her sons, Donald and Richard Martin; her sister, Evelyn Keller and three infant brothers.
A visitation for Freddie will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. If attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing. A private family graveside service will follow at Ironville Cemetery. A full celebration of Freddie's life will be held at a later date and will be announced by her family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ironville United Methodist Church, 4020 Holly Dr, Columbia, PA 17512 or Caring Hospice Services of Central PA, 101 Good Dr, Unit 1, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville www.clydekraft.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.