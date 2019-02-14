|
Verna Payer
York - Verna B. Payer, 93, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Joseph George Payer.
Born in Marion Heights, Northumberland County, Verna was the daughter of the late Anthony and Anna (Kotlar) Brechun. She was a member of St. Joseph Church, Dallastown.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 251 East Main St., Dallastown, Pennsylvania with the Rev. Mark Weiss as celebrant. Visitation will be one-hour prior to Mass. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg, Pennsylvania following the church service. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., York are entrusted with arrangements.
Mrs. Payer is survived by her daughter, Michele Ann Payer Wood and husband RW Wood of Dallastown; six grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Alanna M. Payer, her son, Joseph G. Payer Jr., brother, Michael Brechun and sisters, Mary Olivier, Olga Phillips, Helen Wahosky, and Mildred Culp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in her memory.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019