Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stony Brook Mennonite Church
15 Locust Grove Road,
York, PA
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Stony Brook Mennonite Church
15 Locust Grove Road
York, PA
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Stony Brook Mennonite Church
15 Locust Grove Road
York, PA
Verna Stauffer Hershey Obituary
Verna Stauffer Hershey

York - Verna Stauffer Hershey, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Verna is preceded in death by her parents, Phares Kline Stauffer and Ada Mylin Shank; her sisters, Miriam Stauffer, Elizabeth Stauffer, Anna Stauffer, Ruth Mellinger, Mary Stauffer; and her brothers, Lester Stauffer and Lloyd Stauffer. She is survived by her sister, Doris Near; her four children, Linda Bradley, Lois Hershey, Ron Hershey and Rhoda DeRose; her eight grandchildren, Billy, Ben and Bobby Bradley; Keanu and Jared Ybarra; Matthew, Mia and Michael DeRose; and her four great grandchildren, Zander Bradley; Theodore, Atticus and Fern Bradley as well as many nieces, nephews and friends who have fond memories of her.

Verna loved gardening, milking cows and doing yard work. She made home-made noodles to sell, sold turnips harvested from their 97 acre farm, raised chickens to dress and sell, sold eggs, picked potatoes at a neighboring farm, babysat for neighbors and worked for Arlene Delp of Delp's Country Kitchen in an effort to provide for her family. She volunteered at the Columbia Reuzit Shop and was part of the Sewing Circle at Stony Brook Mennonite Church. Verna was meticulous in all that she did which was evident in the jean quilts and sock monkeys that she lovingly made for each of her grandchildren.

Her family is thankful for her full life, that she is home with Jesus and reunited with her husband, Marty, and all who have gone before.

A viewing is planned for Tuesday evening, February 18, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. and visitation on Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020, from 9-10 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 10 a.m. All services will be held at Stony Brook Mennonite Church, 15 Locust Grove Road, York.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Home, York.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
