Rev. Vernon H. Baum
Columbia, PA - The Rev. Vernon H. Baum, 94 of Columbia, formerly York, died peacefully on March 7, 2019 at the Mennonite Home, Lancaster, PA. He was the loving husband of Rev. Phyllis (Risser) Baum for 32 years.
Vernon was born in Hazleton, PA to the late Herbert V. and Edna (Hess) Baum on February 26, 1925. He graduated from Hazleton High School (1942), F&M (1945) and Lancaster Theological Seminary with a Bachelor of Divinity in 1947 and a Masters of Sacred Theology in 1971. He served in the Navy from 1943-1947 in the V-12 Unit Chaplain Training Corps. He enjoyed playing trombone in the Hazleton High School Band, Liberty Band of Hazleton, and various bands at F&M.
Vernon was ordained to the Christian Ministry at Grace Evangelical and Reformed Church, Hazleton on May 25, 1947 and served 46 years in active ministry. He served the following congregations; Boonsboro-Mt. Moriah Charge, MD, 1947-49; St Stephen's E&R, York, 1949-54; St Mark's E&R, Easton, 1954-62; and Zion UCC, York, 1962-73, where he mentored several student pastors. From 1973-1993, he served on the staff of Penn Central Conference, United Church of Christ, first as Director of Outdoor Ministries and then as Area Conference Minister, working with pastors and congregations in the York, Gettysburg, and Mercersburg Associations and leading the Evangelism and Church Growth Ministry. At various times, he was an Adjunct Professor at Lancaster Theological Seminary.
Vernon was active in the communities where he served as pastor. He was Assistant Scout Master in West York, a member and President of York Torch Club, a member of the Easton School Board, a founding member of Bell Socialization Services in York, President of York County Mental Health Association, and participated in the York Charettes after the 1969 riots. He continued his community involvement during retirement, serving on the Access York Board and Clergy Committee, Trinity Family Center Board and President, Hoffman Home for Youth Board and Committees, and singing bass in the White Rose Barbershop Chorus and in the Hayshire UCC Church Choir. Vernon was proud to be an Eagle Scout. He was a member of Trinity UCC, East Petersburg.
In addition to his wife, Vernon is survived by a son, Eric and wife Carol of Oyster Bay, NY, and stepchildren, Matthew Carson of Acton, MA, Meghan Carson of Lemoyne, and Michael Carson and wife Ladan of Mountville. He enjoyed his 5 grandchildren, Leila, William, Clement, Forrest, and Matthew Carson. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Jay Risser (wife Cindy), Walter H. Risser, Jr. and sisters-in-law, Joanne Longenecker, Chris Oliver, and Lisa Burnett (husband John) and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Miriam (Haines) Baum, and children, Elizabeth Ann, Christine, and Mark.
A service of remembrance and celebration will be held on March 23, 2019 at St. Paul's UCC, 2173 Stoverstown Road, Spring Grove, PA at 11:30 am. The family will greet visitors from 10:00 -11:30 am. A luncheon will follow the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lancaster Theological Seminary, Class of 47 Scholarship Fund, 555 W. James Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Mennonite Home and Hospice and Community Care for the loving way they cared for Vernon.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019