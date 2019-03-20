|
|
Rev. Vernon H. Baum
Columbia, PA - The Rev. Vernon H. Baum, 94 of Columbia, formerly York, died peacefully on March 7, 2019 at the Mennonite Home, Lancaster, PA. He was the loving husband of Rev. Phyllis (Risser) Baum for 32 years.
A service of remembrance and celebration will be held on March 23, 2019 at St. Paul's UCC, 2173 Stoverstown Road, Spring Grove, PA at 11:30 am. The family will greet visitors from 10:00 -11:30 am. A luncheon will follow the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lancaster Theological Seminary, Class of 47 Scholarship Fund, 555 W. James Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019