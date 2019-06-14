|
|
Vernon L. Gibbs
York - "Holiday Heaven" has finally received its angel!
Vernon L Gibbs passed from this earth 6/10/2019. He was born in York to parents Vaughn L. Gibbs, Sr. and E Mareece Gibbs on January 5, 1957. He attended and graduated from West York Area High School where he enjoyed playing basketball, being a part of the 1975 York County championship team.He had varied careers spending many years in the retail seafood industry with York Fish and Oyster and working for York Suburban School District. He also spent a few years with the York County Convention and Visitors Bureau as well as the PennDOT Welcome Center as an employee and volunteer. And he was always a staple at the York Fair working for friends at their stands.
He is survived by his mother, E Mareece Gibbs, brothers Vaughn Gibbs, Varlen Gibbs and sister Vicki Orendorff and a number of special nieces, nephews and other family members. Also survived by many, many wonderful friends. He was preceded in death by his father Vaughn, Sr.
Vern enjoyed having people over to his home dubbed "Holiday Heaven" where his pool and doors were always open. And he always looked forward to his annual racing trips. He had a wonderful heart and was loved by all.
While he is gone from our lives but not our hearts, always remember the words he lived by. Give Peace! Have Tolerance! Be Genuine!Never Compromise Yourself! Always with Love!
A service and celebration of life will be 11:00 AM June 29, 2019 at St Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 W Market St, York Pa. His Pastor, Kevin Shively will be officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to or St Matthew Lutheran Church. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 14, 2019