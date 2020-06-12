Vernon R. ShieldsYork - Vernon R. Shields, 87, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Country Meadows-West.He was the husband of the late Delores C. Shields.Vernon was born in Dallastown on February 13, 1933, son of the late Spurgeon E. and Beulah E. (Crumling) Shields.Vernon served in the U.S. Army. He was employed with EI Associates in Harrisburg as an architect and also ran his own firm, Williams, Shields, Snyder, and Goas. Vernon was a member of North Hills Bible Church. He enjoyed collecting antique glassware.He is survived by a daughter, Sue E. Kohr and her husband, Stephen of Manchester; two sons, Stephen R. Shields of York and George Mark Shields and his wife, Melissa Ann of York; seven grandchildren, Daniel S. Kohr and his wife, Larissa, Adam M. Kohr and his wife, Kendra, Zachary D. Kohr and his wife, Caitlin, Micah J. Kohr, Mackenzie R. Shields, Nicholas M. Shields, and Bryce W. Shields; three great grandchildren, Harper, Lawson, and Max Kohr. He was preceded in death by a great grandson, Hank Lee Kohr; and his brother and sister in law, Richard and Betty Shields.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at North Hills Bible Church, 1951 North Hills Road, York, with Pastor David E. Moss officiating. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York and on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Canadochly Cemetery with military honors by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Hills Bible Church, 1951 North Hills Road, York, PA 17406.