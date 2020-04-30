|
Veronica J. Rivera
Red Lion - Veronica J. Rivera, 35, of York passed away on her father's birthday, Sunday, April 26, 2020 after a tough battle with breast cancer. Veronica was determined to defy the odds surprising many with her determination to live.
Veronica was born on November 22, 1984 in York, PA. Daughter of Ingrid Mccracken Rivera (Santiago), the late Bruno B. Rivera Jr. (Benny Jr.) and Step-father Jimmy Gonzalez. Veronica is survived by her children Amari and Arianni Rivera-Spencer, sisters Tiffany and Iris Gonzalez, her Grandmothers, Ramona Negron and Carol Homsy, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. Veronica was preceded in death by her Grandfathers Robert Mccracken, Bruno B. Rivera Sr. who passed away on April 23, 2020 and Step-Grandfather, Nabil Homsy.
Veronica attended York City Schools and graduated from Empire Beauty School where she won many hair competitions. Veronica was very artistic and enjoyed creating gifts for her family.
Veronica had a lust for life and was the life of the party. She had a very sympathetic heart and was always willing to help family, friends and strangers. Family was very important to Veronica, especially her children which she adored. She also enjoyed spending time with her cats, Spotify and Ramona.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Veronica's ashes will be buried beside her father at Mount Rose Cemetery followed by a service to be announced at a later date. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York are entrusted with arrangements.
A special thanks to those who cared for Veronica during her illness, her cousins, Nicole Melendez, Sedney Pabon, her aunts, Maria Rivera-Heisler, Nancy Melendez, her special friend, I'Keyah Smith and Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy for providing excellent care during end of life.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020