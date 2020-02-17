Services
Vicki E. Whitsel Obituary
Glen Rock - Vicki E. (Kennedy) Whitsel, 55, died of natural causes, Sat. Feb. 15, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Troy A. Whitsel.

Funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

She was born on April 1, 1964 in York and was a daughter of Margaret E. (Stine) Shank of Airville and the late John E. Shank.

Vicki also leaves, three children, Alissa Ann Kennedy and Linzee Marie Kennedy both of Glen Rock and Krista Falatovich of Red Lion; three grandchildren, Jandiza N. Kennedy, Zeth M. Kennedy-Gembe and Ivan A.S. Hocker; and a sister, Mellissa Bartram of Felton. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Ella E. Hocker and a nephew Shawn M. Swoyer.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327 to defray funeral expenses and condolences may be shared at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
