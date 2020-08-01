1/1
Victor George Grayber Iii
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor George Grayber, III

Wrightsville - Victor George Grayber, III, 62, died on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his residence.

He was the husband of Lisa M. (Lyons) Grayber, sharing over 36 years of marriage.

Victor was born in Pittsburgh, PA on November 29, 1957, son of the late Victor George Grayber, Jr. and Nancy Gene (Heinold) Grayber.

Victor graduated from Langley High School and was a jack of all trades. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Amanda E. Grayber and her fiancé, William Medina, Jr. of Chambersburg; three grandchildren, Kaden N. Grayber, Sophia M. Weaver, and William J. Medina; three sisters, Victoria A. Meiers and her husband, James of Bonita Springs, FL, Anna M. Pawloski and her husband, Glenn of Pittsburgh, and Lisa M. Heller and her husband, Metro of Wrightsville; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Alberta Joos and Anna Heinold.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at ValleyView Alliance Church, 200 Alliance Avenue, Hallam. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
ValleyView Alliance Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved