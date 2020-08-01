Victor George Grayber, IIIWrightsville - Victor George Grayber, III, 62, died on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his residence.He was the husband of Lisa M. (Lyons) Grayber, sharing over 36 years of marriage.Victor was born in Pittsburgh, PA on November 29, 1957, son of the late Victor George Grayber, Jr. and Nancy Gene (Heinold) Grayber.Victor graduated from Langley High School and was a jack of all trades. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Amanda E. Grayber and her fiancé, William Medina, Jr. of Chambersburg; three grandchildren, Kaden N. Grayber, Sophia M. Weaver, and William J. Medina; three sisters, Victoria A. Meiers and her husband, James of Bonita Springs, FL, Anna M. Pawloski and her husband, Glenn of Pittsburgh, and Lisa M. Heller and her husband, Metro of Wrightsville; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Alberta Joos and Anna Heinold.Following cremation, a Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at ValleyView Alliance Church, 200 Alliance Avenue, Hallam. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.