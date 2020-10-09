Victoria A. LehrSpringettsbury Township - Victoria A. Lehr, age 73, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 7:05 PM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at York Hospital.Born August 28, 1947 in Oakland, California, the only child of the late Victor A. and Goldie P. (Applegate) Paarman, she was retired from Donegal Insurance Company.Mrs. Lehr was the wife of the late Donald Lehr, and was the long time companion of Ronald E. Lehr, of Manchester. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.