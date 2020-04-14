|
Victoria L. Bosley
Glen Rock - Victoria L. (Strong) Bosley, 68, of Glen Rock, formerly of Westboro, WI., died Sunday April 12, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care Center, Mt. Joy, following a brief illness with cancer.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date, due to the current Covid-19 situation.
Victoria was born on January 22, 1952 in La Crosse, a daughter of the late Milton and Lorna (Irons) Strong.
She leaves, two daughters, Selene A. Baumgardner and her husband Lonnie of Dover and Sara E. Bosley of Glen Rock; Brothers and Sisters, Harriet Finch, Milton Strong, Merl Strong, Mark Strong and Brenda Strong; many nieces and nephews and a tribe of friends and family including children that she loved as her own, Aaron, Jesse and Marissa Lueth. She was predeceased by her ex-husband and father to her children, Walter C. Bosley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Mr. Sandy's Veterans Helping Hand Center, 412 West King Street, York, Pa 17401 or to a homeless veteran's organization of your choice.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be made at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020