Dr. Vijaya L. Tummala
York - Dr. Vijaya L. Tummala, 51, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Dr. Vijaya S. Dontu, to whom she was married for 23 years.
A traditional Hindu funeral service will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. Facebook page (www.facebook.com/heffnertributes
). A public viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at the Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., located at 1551 Kenneth Rd., York.
Born on October 2, 1968 in Nizamabad, India, she was the eldest daughter of Prameela (Gaddam) Tummala and the late Narsimha Reddy Tummala. Vijaya was a Physician at the Wellspan York Hospital from 2002 to 2015. She was an active member of the hospitalist program until her diagnosis with metastatic ovarian cancer in 2010 unfortunately impaired her ability to continue working. Even so, she has faced her battle against this disease with tremendous courage for a decade. As a physician, she was both keen and caring, and developed a deep connection with her patients and colleagues. She was well loved by everyone and will always be remembered for having a charming smile on her face. She had incredible willpower and was determined to see her two daughters make it to college despite having to continuously undergo cancer treatments. She actively participated in many Indian cultural activities and helped with many charitable works in our local Indian community as well as in the greater York community—frequently contributing to the local food bank.
Along with her husband, Vijaya is survived by two her daughters, Pragnya Dontu and Vignya Dontu; sister, Sharada Tummala; brother in law, Anju Kumar Reddy; mother, Prameela; and mother in law, Venkata Ratnamamba Dontu. She also lives within the memories of the many other people in the world that considered her family.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking that any memorial contributions may be made to the York County Food Bank (254 W. Princess St., York, PA 17401) to keep her spirit of giving alive or to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (ovarian.org
) to continue funding research for treatments for this terrible disease.
