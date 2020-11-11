Vincent B. "Burky" Burkholder
Red Lion - Vincent "Burky" B. Burkholder, of Red Lion, entered into eternal life, with his Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 8:15 am at Manor Care Health Services York-South, at the age of 92. He was the loving husband of Vivian F. (Mitzel) Burkholder of Red Lion, to whom he married on August 7, 1948, celebrating 72 years together.
He was born in Collinsville, on March 25, 1928 and was the son of the late John F. and Ethel N. (Snyder) Burkholder. Burky worked at the former Tobacco Nuform in Red Lion and then with Posey Plumbing, retiring 26 years ago after many years of service. He enjoyed hunting ground hogs, deer, and spending time with his family. He was a longtime member of the Springville Free Gospel Church at Long Level.
Vincent leaves his wife, Vivian, two daughters, Nancy L. Ware and her husband James of Dover, Donna M. King and her husband Ronald of York and a son, Rodney Burkholder of Frackville. He was the loving grandfather of 7 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He was one of five children, leaving his sister, Fern Atkins of Dover and a sister in law, Loretta Burkholder of York, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Ann Burkholder, a sister, Elaine More and two brothers, Meryl Burkholder and Delmar Burkholder.
There will be a viewing on Friday, November 13th from 10-11 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Burky will begin at 11 am at the funeral home, with Rev. Steven A. Schmuck, pastor of Red Lion Bible Church officiating. Burial will follow the service at Bethel UM Cemetery.
All those attending the service are asked to bring a mask and to follow the social distancing guidelines set forth by our governor.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be offered to: Bethel United Methodist Church, 1674 Furnace Road, Brogue, PA 17309.
Online condolences may be offered at: BurgFuneralHome.com