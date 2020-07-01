Vincent B. HolmesYork - Vincent B. Holmes, 69, of York, died on Monday, June 29, 2020 at York Hospital.A York native, he was the son of the late Isaac Holmes Jr. and Elizabeth M. Jones Holmes. He was a 1969 graduate of William Penn Senior High. Preceded in death by wife, Karen Mitchell Holmes, son Vincent B Holmes Jr., a sister Linda M. Johnson-Holland and brother Dale Holmes.Survived by a daughter Kimberly Holmes and brothers Isaac V. Holmes, Stefan Holmes, of York. Five beautiful granddaughters, and one great granddaughter. He leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Where there is faith ,there is loveWhere there is love, there is peaceWhere there is peace, there is God.Where there is God, there are no needs !!The Family