Vincent B. Holmes
Vincent B. Holmes

York - Vincent B. Holmes, 69, of York, died on Monday, June 29, 2020 at York Hospital.

A York native, he was the son of the late Isaac Holmes Jr. and Elizabeth M. Jones Holmes. He was a 1969 graduate of William Penn Senior High. Preceded in death by wife, Karen Mitchell Holmes, son Vincent B Holmes Jr., a sister Linda M. Johnson-Holland and brother Dale Holmes.

Survived by a daughter Kimberly Holmes and brothers Isaac V. Holmes, Stefan Holmes, of York. Five beautiful granddaughters, and one great granddaughter. He leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Where there is faith ,there is love

Where there is love, there is peace

Where there is peace, there is God.

Where there is God, there are no needs !!

The Family






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
