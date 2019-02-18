|
Vincent Curtis Webb
Elizabethtown, formerly of Fawn Grove - VINCENT CURTIS WEBB, 99 of Elizabethtown, PA, formerly of Fawn Grove, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in The Masonic Village. He married the love of his life, Rheba Evelyn (Ingram) Webb on December 9, 1944, and at the time of her death in August 2017, they had shared over 72 years of marriage. Born on February 11, 1920, he had just recently celebrated his 99th birthday with family and friends. Vin was born on the Glenwood Farm in Fawn Borough- the family homestead since 1915 where five generations of the Webb Family had resided - to the late Marvin Eugene Webb and Ethel Mae (Grancel) Webb.
After completing high school, Vin continued his education graduating in 1941 from Aero Industries Technical Institution in Glendale, CA. For the next 2 years he worked for Glen L. Martin building airplanes until 1943 when he made the decision to return to the family farm. Milking Guernsey and Jersey cows, he and his sister delivered fresh milk to neighbors in Fawn Grove and New Park averaging over 200 quarts per day. The evening milk was cooled in 10 gallon cans in the spring house prior to bottling for the next day's sales whether locally or to the former Baltimore milk producing plant. Later the milk route was sold to a dairy in Red Lion. Vin loved farming and the admiration of agriculture ran strong in his family. He retired in 1983.
A lifetime member of Fawn United Methodist Church, he and his wife, Rheba were very active in church activities. Vin sang in the choir for 64 years, taught Sunday School, was a trustee for 20 years and had served on the Fawn Grove Cemetery Committee for over 10 years. Additional memberships included the former Atlantic Breeders Cooperative, Citizens Volunteer Fire Company of Fawn Grove, Maryland Milk CO-OP Association, Pennsylvania DHIA, Young Farmers of Kennard Dale High School and serving on the Fawn Borough Council for 24 years. In addition, Vin was a member of the Friendship Lodge #663 F.&A.M. of Fawn Grove, PA His family remarked that he was a kind soft spoken gentleman, truly a one of a kind man.
He is survived by: a son, Jerry Lee Webb of Stewartstown, PA, his devoted daughter-in-law, Kris Webb of Red Lion, PA (wife of his late son, Ronald Curtis Webb) Grandchildren-John Curtis Webb and the late Brian Keith Webb, three great grandchildren-Joslyn, Jared and Brianna Miller. Many nieces, nephews and loving extended family members. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Marie Zimmerman.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Fawn United Methodist Church, 67 S. Market Street, Fawn Grove, PA 17321, immediately followed by a memorial service. Reverend David W. Stough will officate followed with an inurnment in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Fawn United Methodist Church at the above address or Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Harkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2019