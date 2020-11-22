Vincent E. Groft
YORK - Vincent E. Groft, 101, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his residence in York Township. He was the husband of the late Dora M. (Sipe) Groft and Ruth M. (Moreland) Groft and was a long time companion of Arlene Mallery
A Celebration of Life Service will be 1:30PM, Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York. Officiating the service will be Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder. A visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30PM at the funeral chapel. Burial will be held in Suburban Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Born August 1, 1919 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Paul and Julia (Buffington) Groft.
He was employed as a manufacturing engineer for 25 plus years with Tyco Electronics until his retirement.
A United States Army Veteran of World War II, he was also a member of Adamsville United Methodist Church. He was an avid sailor and talented musician who organized, directed and played in several dance bands over the years, including the Four Kings. In his youth, Vincent was an expert gymnast and competed in weight lifting events at the Bob Hoffman gym.
Mr. Groft is survived by one son, Garth E. Groft of York; three grandchildren, Justin A., Kyle J. and Lance E. Groft; four great grandchildren, Mason, Connor, Tina and Heather; one great-great granddaughter, Willow and two step children, Jack Hayes and Patty Boyer. He was preceded in death by his son, Lance R. Groft; step son, Clark Hayes; half-brother, Paul Groft.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, Pa 17406.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com