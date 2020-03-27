|
Vincent Giacomo Caro (Vinny)
Henderson, NV - Vincent "Vinny" Giacomo Caro, 72, of Henderson, NV, passed peacefully March 16, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at St. Rose Dominican Hospital in Henderson, NV. Vincent was born in Montallegro, Sicily, Italy, on August 26, 1947. He is the son of the late Stefano and Giacoma (Russo) Caro.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary E. Caro of Henderson, NV, a son, Steven Caro, of Bokeelia, FL, Daughters, Melissa Marsala (Pete) of Cape Coral, FL, Vinette Caro (Todd Moyer) of Spring Grove, PA, and Nicole Caro (Jason Strope) of Las Vegas, NV; 6 grandchildren, Gabriella Wilt, Jacqueline Wilt, Julian Staub, Ethan Staub, Olivia Marsala, and Nicholas Marsala. He is also survived by his siblings, Filipa Marino, Giuseppe Caro (Benina), Manfredo Caro (Franca), Salvatore Caro (Anna) and Leonarda Tardio; Brother-in-law Vincent Anatale (Stephanie), Sister-in-law Cynthia Anatale Roth, and many wonderful loving, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In 1958 Vinny moved to the United States with his family. He served in the US Navy from 1964-1968 on the USS Lexington as an aircraft mechanic. He was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Vinny was the owner of Luca's Pizza in the York Mall in York, PA, from 1973-1993. He also owned Villa Pizza at 869. S. Boulder Highway in Henderson, NV, from 2000-2013, until he retired.
Vinny was happiest when working in his garden while listening to Italian music. He loved to cook and leave the mess for everyone else to clean up. He had a passion for aeronautics and obtained a private pilot single engine aircraft license. He enjoyed making people laugh, always had a smile on his face, and had an infectious personality that everyone loved. He was generous to those he cared about and had a lasting impact on many lives. Vinny will be greatly missed
A private service for family will be held in Henderson, NV. He will be laid to rest at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the future.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020