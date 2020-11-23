Vincent J. Lozzi
Stewartstown - Vincent J. Lozzi, 81 years old and a resident of Stewartston, PA, met his savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, November 19, 2020 after his struggle to recover from heart surgery. Born in 1939 in Baltimore, MD to his late parents Ann and Edward Joseph Lozzi, Sr. He was one of three siblings. He is survived by his beloved brother Art Ross and sister-in-law Sue of Reisterstown, MD and preceded in death by his late brother Edward Lozzi, Jr. and Edward's surviving wife Jean formerly of Belair, MD.
Vince was married for 58 years to his beloved wife Beverly I. Johnson Lozzi of Stewartstown, Pa. He is also survived by 3 sons and their wives; Randall and Carol Lozzi of Baltimore, MD; Anthony Lozzi and Annie Sarris of Stewartstown, PA; Christopher and Casey Lozzi of Walnut Cove NC; 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Vince served the United States Marine Corp Reserves from 1959 to 1964 in the Engineer Corp, after his service with the Corp he became employed with Westinghouse for 42 years as a Planner and Material Control Handler. Upon retirement from Westinghouse he briefly worked for Penn Mar Organization, and then spent another 15 years as an Associate in the Flooring and Hardware Department of Home Depot, which lasted up and until his recent bypass surgery.
Among Vince's many adventures was a two-year assignment with Westinghouse Corporation, which allowed him and his family to live in Shiraz, Iran. He and his family resided there until the summer of 1978, just before the Shaw was deposed and they were forced to flee, along with his other coworkers. He loved summer, tinkering in his yard, and family trips to Boardwalk One in Ocean City, MD. You could find him on the boardwalk benches people-watching and enjoying the beach. He was lovingly known as the "Pizza Man" by his family and the "Legend" by his friends. He and his wife, Bev loved to dance in their youth and won many contests stepping to the "Jitterbug". He enjoyed his "Taco and Crab Nights" at the American Legion where he was a member for 25 years. Vince was great fun and always full of life! He will be missed by his family and friends alike.
Our family offers their thanks and eternal gratitude to all of the dedicated Doctors, Nurses and staff of Tower 2 at York Hospital. They provided exceptional care for our loved one, especially during a pandemic. Hugs to Ashley, Brittney, Penny and Robin for the care and support, since his family support members were limited to one person (Tony or Chris) at a time.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic and it's restrictions a celebration of his life is being planned for early January 2021. In lieu of flowers a donation to any of these honorable charities would be appreciated: Grace Fellowship Church of Shrewsbury, PA; St. Judes Tribute Program; Shriner's Hospital for Children
; or the Wounded Warriors
Project.