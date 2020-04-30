Services
Graveside service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Susquehanna Memorial Gardens
Vincent L. Shyblowski Obituary
Vincent L. Shyblowski

York - Vincent L. Shyblowski, 92, of York passed away Tuesday April 28, 2020 at York Hospital.

Son of the late Leo and Helen (Verbinski) Shyblowski. Preceded in death by his wife Rita and son Vincent.

Surviving are his daughter Marianne Hamilton of Graysonville, MD and two grandsons.

Vincent was a United States Navy Seaman 2 of WWII, came home and worked in the coal mines and later joined and retired from the Police force in Washington DC; also was a manager for Teltronic Industrial Services. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Dallastown where he was an extraordinary minister for the sick; served rosary and communion services and Chaplet Divine Mercy services at Country Meadows and also visited the sick.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday May 2, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, with a memorial mass at a later date.

Special thanks to the staff at Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to 314 Good Drive Lancaster PA 17603 or 706 Rothsville Rd #8504 Lititz PA 17543
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
