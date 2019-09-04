Services
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
YORK - Vincent L. Reever, Sr., 84, of Springettsbury Township, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Jackie E. (Noble) Reever.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 7p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion, with a visitation from 6-7 p.m. Certified Celebrant Betty Frey will be officiating at the service. Burial will be private in Holy Saviour Cemetery in York.

Mr. Reever was born in Sparrows Point, MD on January 14, 1935, the son of the late John F. and Della M. (Hartman) Reever. He worked as a machine operator for Cole Steel and retired from Dallastown School District as a custodian for over 20 years. He served for six years in the PA National Guard.

Mr. Reever leaves a son, Vincent Reever, Jr. and his wife Peggy of York; two daughters, Kathy Senft and her husband, Michael of York and Nancy Figdore of York; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Nevin Figdore and 12 siblings.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
