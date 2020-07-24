Vincent William Porter Sr.
Porter Sr., Vincent William on May 7, 2020 of Hanover, PA, formerly of Centereach, NY. Beloved husband of the late Maryanne (Mae) Clair Porter. Loving father of Vincent W. Porter Jr. (Mary); Bridget Ann Porter (Roger); Kellyanne Goodwin (Jeff); and Maryellen Porter. Cherished grandfather of Kevin, Kathryn, Brian, Tyler, Kayleigh, Julia, Dylan, Alexander, Nicolette and Daniel. Adored great grandfather of Jasmine, Liam, Conor, and Lelia. Dear brother of Robert Porter, Raymond Porter, the late Donald Porter, Francis Porter and Marilyn Collins. Dear son of the late Francis and Margaret Porter.
Vincent served in the United States Navy from January, 1944 to January, 1964 covering two wars, World War II and the Korean War, and earning seven awards: Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, American Theater Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and Korean Service Medal. After his military service he was in the reserve for an additional ten years and retired after twenty years working as a Master Electrician for Pilgrim State Hospital.
Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 2326 Middle Country Road, Centereach, NY 11720. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memphis, TN.