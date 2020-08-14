Viola Cravens



York - Viola (Bell) Cravens, 87, entered into the arms of the Lord on August 12, 2020. Born on March 29, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Octavia (Johnson Bell) and James Turner. She was the loving wife of the late Winfred R. Cravens. Viola was a long time member of Small Memorial AME Zion Church. She was devoted follower of York High Sports, especially Boys Club Football.



Viola leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Ronald Cravens and wife Annette and Stefan Cravens and wife Valarie; a sister, Glenda Beard; grandchildren, Monique Sweeney, Theodore Cravens, Stefanie Cravens, and Sydni Cravens; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Viola was preceded in death by her two grandsons, Charles O. Jackson and Trev "Pacheco" Jackson.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market St, York, with Pastor Adrian Boxley officiating. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. The service and burial will be held privately by the family. Final resting place will be Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.



Due to COVID-19 and the recommended health and public safety directives, all guests are required to wear a mask when attending the viewing. Attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 25 people at a time. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store