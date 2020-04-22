|
|
Viola Lauchman
Spring Grove - On Friday, April 17, 2020, Viola May (Paxton) Lauchman of Spring Grove, PA, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 88. Viola was born on August 7, 1931 in Hanover, PA, to Murphy and Carrie (Strasbaugh) Paxton. She was married to the late S. Robert Lauchman and they raised three children: Robin Weaver (Thomas), Holly Seymore (Brian), and Barry Lauchman (Karen).
Viola had a passion for walking, and traveled thousands of miles by foot through the Pigeon Hills. Her tombstone reads, "I walked here," at her request. She had great compassion for animals, and would care for any creature in need. She loved decorating her home and cooking for her family. Above all else, she loved her children, her nine grandchildren Joshua Weaver, Kari Weaver, Jordan Weaver, Gabriel Rebert, Emily Rebert, Olivia Blake, Sarah Crist, Hannah Illyes and Cody Lauchman, and her eight great grandchildren (with one due in August), putting family above all else.
Viola was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Bernadine Betchel and Donald Paxton, and her husband. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Animal Rescue, Inc. P.O. Box 35, Maryland Line, MD 21105 or Trinity Roth's UCC 6417 Church Road, Spring Grove, PA 17362.
The family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of Spring Grove.
Share condolences online at beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020