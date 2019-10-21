|
Violet Gettle
YORK - Violet B. (Newcomer) Gettle, 96, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Manor Care Health Services—South. She was the wife of the late Ivan A. Gettle.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Tribute will be held at a later date in Shrewsbury Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born May 4, 1923 in Glen Rock, she was a daughter of late Joseph and Estie (Bowman) Newcomer.
Mrs. Gettle was employed as waitress at Joe & Mary's Restaurant in New Freedom and later retired as a machine operator with AMP.
A member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ--Dallastown, she was also a life member of the New Freedom V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Parkton American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Stewartstown Senior Center.
Mrs. Gettle is survived by a daughter, Melanie Gettle and her companion, George Brockmeyer of York; three sons, Ivan Gettle of Forrest Hill, MD, Thomas Gettle of Etters and Joseph Gettle of York; four grandchildren, Jonathan Gettle, Kristi Rauhauser, Russell Gettle and Timothy Martin; four great grandchildren, Jonathan Jr., Jocelyn, Rachel and Jonathan and four great-great grandchildren, Ella, Claire, Jr. and Gage. She was preceded in death by a son, Donald Gettle; daughter, Margaret Ann Gettle; two brothers, Alvin and Dale Newcomer and a sister, Juanita Newcomer.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Stewartstown Senior Center, 26 S. Main St., Stewartstown, Pa 17363 or St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 205 W. Main St., Dallastown Pa 17313.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Manor Care Health Services-South for all their care.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019