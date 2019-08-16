|
|
Violet B. Knopp
York - Violet Betty Jane (Silk) Knopp, 92, went home to be with the Lord on August 13, 2019 at Manor Care Dallastown. She was the wife of the late Vincent G. Knopp. Born on July 4, 1927, she was the daughter of the late John and Hilda Silk. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She also enjoyed babysitting for her grandchildren.
Violet is survived by two sons, Vincent G. Knopp, Jr. and Ronald L. Knopp; six grandchildren, Tammy Knopp, Kelly Biser (Nathan), Audrey Snyder (Rick), Wayne Knopp (Juli), and Jesse Knopp (Marian); five great grandchildren Jazlyn Biser, Isaac Snyder, Luna Snyder, Alexis Knopp and Nathan Knopp; two brothers Donald Silk (Lois) and Rossco Silk (Mary); a sister, Henrietta Watt; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Roy Knopp who passed away at birth; a grandson, Travis Knopp; sisters Gladys Grove, Katherine Fields, Emma Arnold, Margaret Frey, Elizabeth Heisey, Ethel Murphy; and brothers, John Silk and Wilbert Silk.
A viewing will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at the Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market Street, York, Pa 17403. The service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ronald L. Knopp officiating. Burial will take place on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Windsor Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019