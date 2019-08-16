Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Windsor Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Knopp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet B. Knopp


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet B. Knopp Obituary
Violet B. Knopp

York - Violet Betty Jane (Silk) Knopp, 92, went home to be with the Lord on August 13, 2019 at Manor Care Dallastown. She was the wife of the late Vincent G. Knopp. Born on July 4, 1927, she was the daughter of the late John and Hilda Silk. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She also enjoyed babysitting for her grandchildren.

Violet is survived by two sons, Vincent G. Knopp, Jr. and Ronald L. Knopp; six grandchildren, Tammy Knopp, Kelly Biser (Nathan), Audrey Snyder (Rick), Wayne Knopp (Juli), and Jesse Knopp (Marian); five great grandchildren Jazlyn Biser, Isaac Snyder, Luna Snyder, Alexis Knopp and Nathan Knopp; two brothers Donald Silk (Lois) and Rossco Silk (Mary); a sister, Henrietta Watt; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Roy Knopp who passed away at birth; a grandson, Travis Knopp; sisters Gladys Grove, Katherine Fields, Emma Arnold, Margaret Frey, Elizabeth Heisey, Ethel Murphy; and brothers, John Silk and Wilbert Silk.

A viewing will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at the Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market Street, York, Pa 17403. The service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ronald L. Knopp officiating. Burial will take place on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Windsor Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now