Violet Descar
Violet Descar

Dallastown - Violet Ann (Dietrich) Descar, 73 of Dallastown, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 3 at UPMC Pinnacle. She was the beloved wife of William "Bill" T. Descar. The couple celebrated 55 years of marriage on April 27th.

Violet was born July 9, 1946 and was the daughter of the late Paul P. and Mabel (Stump) Dietrich.

Violet was a 1964 graduate of Dallastown High School. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and homemaker. Violet was a member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church of Dallastown. She enjoyed crocheting, which she learned from her mother, and was a very good cook. Violet also enjoyed watching old western movies. She loved everyone and took pride in her family, friends and her humble home. "God is taking care of her now and is preparing for us."

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children, Troy, Brian and Wendy; four grandchildren, Kieonna, Eli, Sadie and Kayla; and five great grandchildren, Koty, Jase, Declan, Eric Jr., and Lyla. She is also survived by her brother John and his wife Judy. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Charlie, Henry, Ken and Paul; as well as two sisters, who passed shortly after birth.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, July 11th at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church Dallastown, 251 E. Main St., Dallastown, PA 17313. Inurnment will follow in Dallastown Union Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will follow at Country Saloon in Red Lion.

Arrangements under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown.

To share condolences with the family please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com.




Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
