Violet J. Arinsberg
York - Violet J. (Peters) Arinsberg, 97, entered into rest on Monday December 9, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late August B. "Gus" Arinsberg..
She was born November 9, 1922 in Dallastown. The daughter of the late John H. and Estella (Husson) Peters.
Violet was the owner and operator of the Locust Grove Drive Inn.
She is survived by two sons August B. Arinsberg and Peter J. Arinsberg both of York, a step daughter Amber Kostic , 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by five siblings: Charlotte Hummel, Elaine Tate, Russell Peters, Clarence Peters, and John Peters and a step daughter Janet Wehry.
The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr. PO Box 4125 Lancaster, PA 17604
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019