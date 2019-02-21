|
|
Violetta Constance Clay
York - Violetta "Letty" Constance Clay, 99, of York, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019 at Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Jack S. Clay with whom she shared 44 years of marriage. Letty was born in Dallastown to the late Francis and Ellenora (Wagman) Deller. Prior to retirement, Letty worked for 24 years at Wolfgang Candy Company. She enjoyed reading and making crafts. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with family. She is survived by a step-son, Pepi Clay and wife Allyn, a step-daughter Tanya Ruppert and 3 grandchildren: Jessica Lehr and Ed Reams, both of York and Heather Briglia of Philadelphia. She also leaves 2 great-grandchildren: Miles Reams and Bradly Hunt as well as several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her 8 siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel at Misericordia, 998 S. Russell St. York, PA 17402 at 7PM on Friday, February 22, 2019. Friends will be received from 6PM until the time of service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Letty's memory to Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, address above. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 717-560-5100
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019