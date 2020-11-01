1/1
Virgilio D. Valenti
Virgilio D. Valenti

York - Virgilio D. Valenti, age 82, of York, died at 12:08 PM Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Mary Jane "Mundis" Valenti.

Born April 16, 1938 in York, a son of the late Dominick and Nellie (Philips) Valenti, he was a proud 1956 graduate of Milton Hershey High School. He had retired as a printer from the U.S. Printing Office in Washington, D.C. and had worked as a bus driver for Rabbit Transit after retirement. Mr. Valenti was a member of the Hawk Gunning Club, Girard Athletic Association, Yankee Athletic Association, and Rooster Club. He enjoyed playing cards, horse racing, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife of 54 years, Mr. Valenti is survived by five children, Virgilio D. Fahnestock, and his wife Sang Mi, Stanley S. Shaffer, Jr., and his wife Chris, Robert R. Shaffer, Kathy A. Scrivens, and her husband Les, Melina M. Valenti Broughton, and her husband Rob; nine grandchildren, Matthew, Nicole, Tanya, Les, Jr., Jennifer, Lori, Kody, Natasha, and Aaron; 18 great grandchildren; a brother, Degno Valenti, and his wife Charlotte; and a sister, Gioconda Wallick.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with The Rev. Harry Buhrman, Jr., officiating. Viewing will be 12:30-1:30 PM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.
