Virginia A. RuppSpringettsbury Twp. - Virginia A. Rupp, age 90, of Springettsbury Township, York died at 6:30 AM Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Richard C. Rupp with whom she was married to for 65 years.Born on July 24, 1929 in York, the daughter of the late Irvin R. and Cora E. (Fisher) Smith, she retired from York Hospital where she worked at the Hospitality Shop for 35 years. Mrs. Rupp was a member of Grace United Church of Christ and the Springettsbury Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She was a Judge of Elections in Yorkshire and had a love for cats.Mrs. Rupp is survived by a son, Michael E. Rupp, and his wife Jody, of York; a daughter, Barbara A. Butler, and her husband Donald, of Zions View; three grandsons, Ted M. Rupp, Scott R. Rupp, and Derek R. Butler; a great granddaughter, Chloe Rupp; and a brother, Edwin P. Smith of Franklin, Tennessee.Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Monday, June 8, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with the Rev. Larry McConnell officiating. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.