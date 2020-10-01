Virginia "Ginny" Ann AlpaughShrewsbury - On September 29, 2020, Virginia "Ginny" Ann Alpaugh, world traveler and grand adventurer embarked on her next journey. "Today you will be with me in paradise" Luke 23:43. She passed in peace and dignity with her beloved husband by her side.She was the daughter of the late Earl and Margaret Phillips and sister of the late, Margorie Henry.Ginny is survived by her high school sweetheart (since age 16) and her fellow globe-trotting partner and husband, Nelson S. Alpaugh. She was also the devoted and loving mother of two children, Brian K. Alpaugh (wife, MaryKay) and daughter, Amy L. Manker (husband, Andy).She especially loved her role as Nana to her beloved grandchildren, Brenna Davis, John Alpaugh (wife, Lindsay) and James Alpaugh. Her heart was broken upon losing her grandson Austin three years ago, but knew he would be the first one to greet her with a bone crushing hug when she entered heavens gates. One of her greatest joys was achieving the title of "Great-Nana" to little Jack and Cole Alpaugh.Ginny was not only loved by her own children but also by numerous other children. She shared her love through teaching elementary school children. She began her teaching career at Friendship Elementary and then after a hiatus to have her own babies, she taught at Stewartstown Elementary school for over 25 years.Ginny had numerous hobbies and friends. She loved tending her many flowerbeds with care, and even managed to attract the ever elusive hummingbirds to her feeders. She golfed with the "Nine Holer" girls, she played bunco with the "Glen Rock Bunco Babes", played in several different card groups over the years and worked out with her YMCA gang. She even took Hula Hoop class until this May, when she fell ill. She was by all accounts an amazing hooper, and there is video to prove it.Anyone who knew Ginny, knew of her thirst for travel and adventure! Along with her beloved husband (and sometimes children and grandchildren), she visited all 50 States, and EVERY Continent of the world. And yes, that includes Antarctica! In fact, when asked, where her favorite place in the world was she said Antarctica because of its beauty and purity. She also added that any beach in the world was a close second! She suggests to all who read this, "take a trip and enjoy what life has to offer while you can. You will never regret it!"A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11AM from Trinity United Church of Christ, 27 Manchester St., Glen Rock, PA 17327 with Rev. Arthur A. Grahe officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation with her family will be held from 10AM until the time of her service at the church. All those wishing to attend services will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.