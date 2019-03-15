|
Virginia Ann Arnold Harris
Morgantown, WV - Virginia Ann Arnold Harris went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on August 10, 1936, in York, Pennsylvania to the late Raymond and Louise Arnold and is survived by brothers Raymond Oliver Arnold, Jr., Lowell Everett Arnold, John Michael Arnold and sisters Gretchen Louise Brown and Catherine Jane Bennett.
Virginia is the grateful mother to six children: Sons - Paul and wife Marty, Timothy Scott, Dan Christian and wife Deborah, and David Georgina and wife Melissa; Daughters - Bethany Lea Browning and husband Michael and Sarah Louise Werner and husband Gregory. A son Peter John died shortly after birth in December 1965. She is a grandmother to 16 grandchildren: Andrew and Mallory Harris, Stephen Harris, Jennifer and John Benefield, Timothy and Annie Harris, Jonathan and Kelly Browning, Christopher and Katie Browning, Ryan and Ashley Harris, Christy Harris, Sean Harris and fiancé Olivia Ashcraft, Cassie and Michael Lookup, Thomas and Stephanie Werner, Christopher and Aimee Harris, Brittany and Bradley McGill, Michael and Kelli Harris, David Harris, Shannon and Austin Whoolery, and granddog Sergeant III. Great-grandchildren include Harper, Lucy, Luke, Andrew, Landon, Lexi, Leah, Natalie, Annalee, Caroline, Emilia, Henry, Emilee, CJ, Brooklynn, Addie, Alex, and Olivia.
A graduate of Eastern High School, Washington D.C., Virginia grew up in the Washington, D.C. area. Following graduation, she spent 8 years as a legal secretary. She then served for almost 30 years as a senior executive secretary for TRW and Northrop Grumman. Her career with TRW began in Morgantown, W. Va. in 1977 supporting a Department of Energy contract on coal gasification during an energy crisis and long lines at the gas stations. She also volunteered as secretary to the Morgantown Planning Commission.
From West Virginia, Virginia moved to Fairfax County, Va., where she worked in Community and Public Relations. She participated in programs such as the Northern Virginia Regional MATHCOUNTS Competition, International Children's Festival, Fairfax Fair, and the business-education partnership with Chantilly High School. Later, Virginia supported a program to help the Department of Energy develop a civilian radioactive waste management system which enabled her to learn about the challenges of safely and permanently disposing of the nation's spent nuclear fuel and high-level radioactive waste. She visited Yucca Mountain (the site in Nevada being characterized for permanent storage of spent nuclear fuel) to get a clear picture of the project on which she served.
An avid Redskins fan, Virginia was an attendee at many Chamber of Commerce Redskins lunches. She took advantage of many professional opportunities in the secretarial field at TRW and had the privilege of working with excellent supervisors, technical workers, and peers, and made many life-long friends.
Upon returning to Morgantown after retirement, Virginia worked for the U.S. Census 2010 and enjoyed being a volunteer in Women's Imaging at Mon General Hospital.
Friends and family will be received at the Westminster Cemetery Chapel of Peace, 1159 Newville Road, Carlisle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013-17777 on Saturday, March 16th from 12 Noon until the time of the service at 1 PM with Chaplain Craig Falkenstine officiating. A graveside committal will take place in the cemetery immediately following the service
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia's memory to WVU School of Nursing, WVU Foundation, P O Box 1650, Morgantown, WV 26507-1650.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019