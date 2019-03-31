Services
Lighthouse Baptist Church
5005 Carlisle Rd
Dover, PA 17315
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Lighthouse Baptist Church,
5005 Carlisle Road
Dover,, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Kunkel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia B. Kunkel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia B. Kunkel Obituary
Virginia B. Kunkel

York - Reminder: Memorial Service for Virginia B. Kunkel will he held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1PM at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 5005 Carlisle Road, Dover, PA 17315.

She had gone to be with her Savior and Lord November 27, 2018.

Virginia was the wife of Gerald L. Kunkel (deceased) and mother of Rebecca Forsyth, Scott Kunkel, Barbara Woolley, Lewis (Louie) Kunkel, and William (Bill) Kunkel.

She was a former teacher & guidance counselor for Dover School District. Her full obituary had been previously published.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.