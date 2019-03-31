|
|
Virginia B. Kunkel
York - Reminder: Memorial Service for Virginia B. Kunkel will he held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1PM at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 5005 Carlisle Road, Dover, PA 17315.
She had gone to be with her Savior and Lord November 27, 2018.
Virginia was the wife of Gerald L. Kunkel (deceased) and mother of Rebecca Forsyth, Scott Kunkel, Barbara Woolley, Lewis (Louie) Kunkel, and William (Bill) Kunkel.
She was a former teacher & guidance counselor for Dover School District. Her full obituary had been previously published.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019