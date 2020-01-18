|
Virginia C. Howe
Dover - Virginia C. Howe, 83, entered into rest at 6:57 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. She was the loving wife of Raymond J. Howe. The couple celebrated 66 years of marriage on April 15, 2019.
Born May 20, 1936 in Gettysburg, Virginia was a daughter of the late Harry W. and Mary C. (Nicholls) Stonesifer.
She retired from York Hospital where she was an admission manager and previously worked for Memorial Hospital.
Virginia was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and a woman of deep Christian faith who made sure to read the Bible daily. She donated to the Salvation Army and children in need at Christmas time. She also liked to stay active and enjoyed taking her daily walk.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Candy L. Howe of York, Ranie J. Howe and husband, Richard W. Frey of Gainsville, FL, Michael J. Howe of York and Joseph D. Howe and wife, Concetta of Dillsburg; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 4 sisters; and 2 brothers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and 2 brothers.
Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a time to celebrate Virginia's life from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020