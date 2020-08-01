Virginia D. DietzYork - Virginia D. (Brenneman) Dietz, aged 99, passed away July 30, 2020 at Autumn House East, York. She was the loving wife of the late Nevin B. Dietz, who passed away in 1994.Virginia was born in Hellam, June 5, 1921, daughter of the late Curvin and Emma (Campbell) Brenneman.She worked for A.S. Beck shoe store in her younger years. She was a lifelong member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Hellam. She was also the organist for 25 years.Survivors include three sons, Larry and his wife Sarah, Lynn and his wife Irene, and Lonny and his wife Sharen; nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one grandchild, Teresa Dietz.The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to her extended family at Autumn House East for all of the loving care and compassion that was given to her. To Memorial White Rose Hospice for all of the loving care and compassion that was given to their mother.There will be a funeral service 12 Noon, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh), PA. A viewing will be held 11 a.m. to 12 Noon prior to the service. Final resting place will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, York.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Trinity U.C.C., 200 East Market St., Hellam, PA 17406 or to Memorial White Rose Home Health and Hospice, 1412 Sixth Avenue, York, PA 17403.