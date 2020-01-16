|
Virginia E. (Hannigan) Laucks
Felton - Virginia E. (Hannigan) Laucks entered into Gods eternal care on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 3:30 pm, after a brief illness at ManorCare Health York - South, at the age of 93. She was the loving wife of the late Lavere L. Laucks who entered into rest on April 27, 2009.
She was born in Felton on August 5, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Howard C. and Margie C. (Gable) Hannigan. Virginia graduated from Red Lion High School, Class of 1944. She worked at Dentsply York, for 33 years, retiring in 1988. Virginia was a life member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Felton where she sang in the choir. She was a member of AARP, enjoyed shopping and watching Fox News. But most of all, her family was very important to her and spending time with them always made her happy.
Virginia leaves her son, Dudley L. Laucks and his wife Judy of Milton DE, and her daughter, Rochelle "Shelly", A. Laucks (Don) of Canton OH. She was the loving grandmother of Dr. Angelique M. Fugate and her husband Dr. Tyler of Lebanon, and great grandmother of Audrey E. Fugate, Claire M. Fugate and Nolan J. Fugate. She also has several nieces and nephews.
A Service of Honor and Praise for Virginia will be held on Saturday, January 18th, at 10 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. Viewing will be 9- 10 am, just prior to the start of the service, with her pastor, Rev. Dr. Michael H. Koplitz, officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Zion Cemetery on the Felton Road.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: Bethany United Methodist Church, 49 High Street, Felton, PA 17322.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020