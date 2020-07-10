1/
Virginia G. (Miller) Sterner
1935 - 2020
Virginia G. (Miller) Sterner

New Oxford - Virginia G. (Miller) Sterner, 84 of the Brethren Home Community at Cross Keys, New Oxford, formerly of Codorus Township, died Wednesday July 8., 2020 at the home. She was the wife of the late Donald Sterner.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Born on August 7, 1935 in Glenville, she was the daughter of William and Lettie (Nafe) Miller.

She graduated in 1953 from Susquehannock High School.

Virginia was an avid crafter and quilter. She especially enjoyed designing her own quilted wall hangings and a series of handmade dolls. For several years Virginia also made wedding and other specialty cakes.

She leaves her sister, Florence Torbert of York; two nieces, Gail Hodge (John) of Havertown and Jill Holtzapple of New Cumberland; two nephews, Dayne Miller (Susan) of New Kingstown and Hugh Torbert (Patricia) of York; and their families. In addition to her husband, Virginia was predeceased by her sister, Treva Miller.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob's (Stone) Church, 5152 Stone Church Rd, Glenville, PA 17329.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is assisting with the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
