Virginia "Ginny" Godfrey
York - Virginia "Ginny" D. Godfrey went to be with the Lord, May 22, 2020. She was the wife of the late Larry Godfrey. She was the daughter of the late Dover & Kathryn Hollandsworth.
She was employed by Motor Freight Express and Bon Ton. At Motor Freight, Ginny met the love of her life, Larry, and they were married for 58 years. Always together hand in hand whether it was at church, softball games, Army football, family gatherings, or grandchildren's sporting events.
Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. All of her time was spent doing whatever her family was involved with or needed. She put everyones needs before her own and her home cooked meals were loved by all.
The celebration of life service will be private due to the restrictions caused by the current pandemic. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, West York are entrusted with arrangements.
Ginny loved to talk about her family. She is survived by three children, Virginia Leiphart and her husband, Rodney of York, Karen Bowman and her husband, Scott of York, and Larry Godfrey and his wife, Sheree of York. Nine grandchildren, Chad, Daniel, Wade, Brittney, Travis, Marissa, Sarah, and Aaron. Eight great grandchildren, Mason, Marley, Eli, Vincent, Lucia, Gracie, Kaylee, and Carter. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Josh and two brothers, Kenneth & Dale Hollandsworth.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 23 to May 25, 2020