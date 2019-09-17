|
Virginia H. Toben
Shrewsbury -
Virginia Hope Toben, 92, entered into rest on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at the SpiriTrust Lutheran Village, Shrewsbury. She was the wife of William Clayton Toben who preceded her in death 1982.
She was born September 3, 1927 in Burt County, Nebraska to the late Stephen Ross Smith and Lillie Edna Knapp. Virginia was one of eight children.
Virginia worked as the welfare officer and clerk supervisor for the town of Whitehall, New York.
She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Order of the Eastern Star, and the United Methodist Women. She also served as Republican Party Committee Woman and an officer of the polls. Her hobbies included boating, raising and training harness horses as well as volunteer work for her church.
The service and burial will be at the convenience of the family at Greenmount Cemetery in Whitehall, New York.
Virginia is survived by two sons: Michael C. Toben and his wife Charlene of Ft. Edward, NY and Stephen W. Toben and his wife Lynn of New Freedom, PA; two grandchildren Debra, daughter of Michael and Charlene and Alexandra, daughter of Stephen and Lynn; three great grandchildren, Devin, Ashlyn and Zachary and many nieces and nephews.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019