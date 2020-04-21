|
Virginia Hayes Byloff
York - Virginia Hayes Byloff, 91, wife of the late Robert C. Byloff passed away on Sunday April 19, 2020. Virginia was born in Los Angeles, California to the late Frank and Marguerite Hayes on August 23,1928.
Virginia graduated from Manual Arts Senior High School in Los Angeles where she met her future husband in Chemistry class. Bob and Virginia enjoyed 52 years together. She was a supportive partner to Bob as they moved across the country. They left their beloved California in 1963 with 6 children and headed to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Additional career moves brought the couple to Rockville, Maryland and York, Pennsylvania. She was a terrific Mom and was very involved as a Den Mother, Brownie/Girl Scout Leader and Room Mother.
Virginia loved volunteering at Memorial Hospital and for many local organizations. Her passion was golf...the 9 hole variety. She belonged to the nine hole groups at Outdoor Country Club and Ocean Pines Golf Club in Maryland. She shared Bob's interest in food and wine. They belonged to many clubs including The International Wine and Food Society, York Branch. Bob and Virginia retired to Ocean Pines, MD and San Diego, CA. They loved to travel and spend time with family and sometimes combined the two. The family has great memories of time spent together on cruises and at the beach.
Virginia was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
A very loving Mom, she is survived by her six children: Tom (Kui) Byloff of Las Vegas, NV; Rick (Deb) Byloff of York; Bill (Kathy) Byloff of Cherry Valley, CA; Jim (Diane) Byloff of San Diego, CA; Leesa (Mark) Spangler of Ocean Pines, MD and Julie (Lloyd) Myers of York. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Jennifer Eichhorn, Corrie McKinnon, Christopher Byloff, William Byloff, Ashley Byloff, Lorena Byloff, Rebecca Doutrich, Jason Spangler, Allison Smilowitz, Amy Myers and Ryan Myers. She leaves behind 9 great grandchildren (and one on the way) and 2 great great grandchildren. In addition to her husband Bob and her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson Brenten Byloff, daughter-in-law Beth Byloff and her 3 siblings.
Her service and burial in San Diego, CA will be scheduled when it is safe to travel.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ruit, Dr. Matsuura, Dr. Illfelder and Dr. Kurland for the kindness and concern showed to our Mother since she moved to York 11 years ago. We would also like to thank everyone at Autumn House East. You are truly angels on earth!
Memorial contributions can be made to United Way of York County's C is for Community Book Project 800 East King Street York, PA 17403 or to .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020