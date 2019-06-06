Services
Springettsbury Twp - Virginia J. "Ginny" Crebs, age 91, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 10:00 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Chester R. Crebs.

Born July 18, 1927 in Harrisburg, the eldest daughter of the late John and Gladys (Shover) Dare, she was a member of the AARP Chapter 24, the Galleria Gallopers, and the Manchester Mall Walkers.

Mrs. Crebs is survived by two nephews, Grant Leonhard, and his wife Kate, of Harrisburg, and Brian Leonhard, of Gardners. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mabel Anna Dare, and Arleene Dare.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Monday, June 10, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with The Rev. Stanley Reep officiating. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 6, 2019
