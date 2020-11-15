1/1
Virginia J. Grosklos
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia J. Grosklos

York - Virginia Jean Grosklos of York entered into rest, after a short illness, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 103 years.

Virginia was born in Windsor, Pennsylvania February 26, 1917. She was the daughter of the late Edna Wise Minnich and the late Perry Minnich. She was married (January 2, 1941) to the late Richard R. Grosklos who died November 20, 1967. From their marriage five children were born: the late John R. Grosklos, the late Thomas M. Grosklos, Rebecca Grosklos Janney, Philip Charles Grosklos and Kenneth Ralph Grosklos. Grandchildren: Gretchen Keller, Wonchik Grosklos, Guen Grosklos and Kanan Grosklos. Great Grandchildren: Lauren, Mairen and Eden Keller.

Virginia graduated from Red Lion High School 1935; State Teachers College at Indiana, Pennsylvania 1939 with a Secondary Education Teaching Degree.

When Virginia's husband died in 1967 she very soon got a teaching position with the newly opened Lincoln Intermediate School for special needs students.

Funeral arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 14, 2020
Phil and family,
Sorry to hear of your mother's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
John Orendorff
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved