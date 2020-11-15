Virginia J. GrosklosYork - Virginia Jean Grosklos of York entered into rest, after a short illness, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 103 years.Virginia was born in Windsor, Pennsylvania February 26, 1917. She was the daughter of the late Edna Wise Minnich and the late Perry Minnich. She was married (January 2, 1941) to the late Richard R. Grosklos who died November 20, 1967. From their marriage five children were born: the late John R. Grosklos, the late Thomas M. Grosklos, Rebecca Grosklos Janney, Philip Charles Grosklos and Kenneth Ralph Grosklos. Grandchildren: Gretchen Keller, Wonchik Grosklos, Guen Grosklos and Kanan Grosklos. Great Grandchildren: Lauren, Mairen and Eden Keller.Virginia graduated from Red Lion High School 1935; State Teachers College at Indiana, Pennsylvania 1939 with a Secondary Education Teaching Degree.When Virginia's husband died in 1967 she very soon got a teaching position with the newly opened Lincoln Intermediate School for special needs students.Funeral arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family.