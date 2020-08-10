Virginia L. (Innerst) StriebigYork Township - Virginia L. (Innerst) Striebig passed into eternal rest with her Lord Jesus on Friday August 7th, 2020. She was the wife of the late Terry E. Striebig.Ginny was born August 2nd 1937 to her late parents H. Edwin and Harriet (Raab) Innerst.Ginny had numerous jobs during her life, which included working in the school cafeteria when her children were young and helping as a baker at Hartman's Bakery for many years. She became a member of New Fairview Church after her marriage and was a faithful and active member of the church for many decades. Ginny and Terry were youth group leaders, Ginny sang in the choir and enjoyed being involved in Quilting. She was a long time volunteer, serving at the Brethren Home in New Oxford.Ginny cherished her time with good friends and her family. She enjoyed babysitting and taking care of the grandchildren any time. She rarely missed attending a concert or ballgame of her children or grandchildren. Ginny and Terry enjoyed many trips to their cabin in Potter County as well as multiple trips to the Rocky Mountains.Ginny was a loving Christian wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She truly loved her role as a mother, looking after and caring for her family. She cooked many large family meals and holiday dinners.Ginny was blessed to grow up on the family farm and shared life with her six siblings. She cherished her family and enjoyed their Friday evening dinners together. She leaves behind three sisters, Irene Eberly, Ruth Lehr and Ann Leedy and a brother Fred Innerst. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Pete and Jay Innerst.Ginny is survived by three children and their spouses; Debra (Striebig) and John Wolfrays, Donna (Striebig) and Jim Chronister and Doug and Beth (Godfrey) Striebig. She also has six grandchildren Kate (Chronister) Grim, Megan (Chronister) Krape, Jack Chronister, Rachel (Striebig) Katz, Aaron Striebig and Micah Striebig.She leaves thirteen great grandchildren, Lucy, Joy and Clara Katz, Ella, Easton and Eden Grim, Liam, Eli, Chloe and Ana Krape and Levi, Audrey and Owen Striebig.A private celebration of Ginny's life for family and friends will be held at New Fairview Church.Donations in memory of Ginny may be made to the New Fairview Church of the Brethren.Arrangements are in care of the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown.To share condolences, please visit