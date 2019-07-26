|
Virginia M. Lightner
Dover - Virginia M. Lightner, 90, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Normandie Ridge. She was the wife of the late Charles S. "Sam" Lightner, Jr.
Born March 2, 1929 in Dover, Virginia was a daughter of the late Preston H. "Butch" and Sarah E. (Snydeman) Myers.
She was a member of the Dover High School Class of 1947.
Virginia retired in 1976 from Butch Myers Restaurant in Dover where she was a waitress. She later worked for Silky Sportswear in Dover.
She was a former member of Union Fire & Hose Co. #1, Dover.
Virginia is survived by three sons, Bruce E. Lightner and wife, Carole of York, Gary L. Lightner and companion, Karen of Dover and G. Michael Lightner of Spring Grove; two daughters, Cynthia S. Ahrens and Julie R. Lauer and husband, Mike, all of Dover; daughter-in-law, Fran Lightner of Dover; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Jerry Lightner and Charles P. "Moon" Lightner; two grandsons; a great-grandson; and her brother, Preston "Herb" Myers.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Virginia's funeral at 11 a.m. and the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Burial will follow in Salem Union Cemetery in Dover. Officiating will be the Rev. Bonnie J. Whittier, pastor of Grace U.C.C. in Hanover.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from July 26 to July 28, 2019