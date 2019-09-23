|
Virginia M. Patterson
Manchester Twp. - Virginia M. "Ginny" Patterson, age 91, of Manchester Township, York, died at 11:15 AM Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran the Village at Sprenkle Drive. She was the wife of the late John J. Patterson.
Born on August 27, 1928 in York, the oldest child of the late George and Helen (Beard) Riddle, her siblings included Ethel Brickhill, Patricia "Patsy" Bowman, Donna Krout, the late Jacqueline Coval, and George Riddle, and her second set of sisters, Nancy Eyster, and the late Norma Grimm. She was a 1946 graduate of William Penn High School, and had worked as a Secretary in the York area. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in York.
Mrs. Patterson is also survived by a son, John J. Patterson, Jr. of Bay Harbor Island, Florida; a daughter, Linda S. Robinson, and her husband David of Midlothian, Virginia; and a grandson, John Patrick Robinson.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Friday, September 27, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with her Pastor, The Rev. Dr. Alan J. Watt, officiating. Visitation will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation, P.O. Box 5018, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 23, 2019