Virginia M. Rudacille



York - Virginia M. Rudacille, 94, died on Friday evening, February 22, 2019 at Autumn House East. She was married for 49 years to Calvin W. Rudacille, who died in 1995.



Virginia was the eldest of four daughters, born in 1924 to the late Alverta and Charles Althoff of York. She had a very close relationship with her grandmother, Annie C. Althoff, also of York. In addition to her husband and parents, Virginia was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Merrifield, and a brother, William, who died in childhood.



Following her graduation from William Penn Senior High School in 1943, Virginia worked at the York Corporation as a stenographer. After raising her children, she returned to work as a bookkeeper for York Casket Company until her retirement.



Virginia's focus was always on her family; she enjoyed her children and grandchildren and took great price in their accomplishments. She was kind and caring toward everyone. Even in her later years, her conversations with others included two lines: "Are you okay? Let me know if you need anything."



As is often the case with those who were members of "The Greatest Generation," Virginia and Calvin cherished the simple things in life. They enjoyed family vacations to the beach, holiday celebrations, spending time with their children and grandchildren, and making the most of each day.



She is survived by a son, Thomas Rudacille, and his wife Ann of York; a daughter, Cynthia Marshall, and her fiancé Charles Moore of York; a granddaughter, Amanda Marshall of York; grandsons, Justin Rudacille of York and Brian Marshall of Wixom, Michigan; a great grandson, Elliott Marshall of Wixom, Michigan; her sisters, Miriam Melhorn of York, and Dorothy Reynolds, and her husband Lewis of York; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the staff of Autumn House East. They treated Virginia as a family member during her four year stay at the facility. From allowing her to "steal" candy from their desks to singing along with her rendition of "Jesus Loves Me," they made her comfortable and happy. Thank you also to Homeland Hospice and Comfort Care Nursing, both of which provided excellent care during the past year.



A visitation will be held 5-7:00 PM Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York. Private burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary