Virginia Mae Wintermyer
Dover - Virginia Mae Wintermyer, 82, entered into rest at 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Wintermyer.
Born August 28, 1937 in York, she was a daughter of the late Stewart and Viola (Sowers) Klinedinst.
Virginia retired from ManorCare Health Services North where she was a nurse and was previously employed by the Lutheran Home.
She was a member of St. David's E.C. Church in Dover.
Virginia was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting and ceramics. She also loved taking care of her many pets throughout the years.
Virginia is survived by two daughters, Kelly A. Goodwin of Dover and Robin G. Wintermyer of York; three sons, John R. Wintermyer of Dover, Bernard L. McNerney of East Berlin and Duane S. McNerney and wife, Johanna of Lewisberry; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise M. Lehigh, two brothers and two sisters.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Virginia's viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover, followed by the graveside service at 12 noon in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Rd., York. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. N. Patrick Teaford.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. David's E.C. Church, 2411 Oakland Rd., Dover, PA 17315 or .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020