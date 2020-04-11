|
|
Virginia S. (Stauffer) Hantz
Exeter, NH - Virginia Stauffer Hantz of Exeter and Bristol, NH, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born December 7, 1925, in York, PA, to Helen Hoff Stauffer and Harry Witmer Stauffer. Her older brother, Carlton H. Stauffer, of York, predeceased her. She obtained her secondary education from York Collegiate Institute and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Connecticut College. "Ginny" was married to B. Frank "Bud" Hantz, III, on October 7, 1950. They first lived in York on Wood Street, then moved to Dover, PA where Bud had a tree farm, in addition to his primary occupation as a textile engineer. Ginny and Bud had four children and relocated to Lansdale, PA in 1966, where Bud established his own textile business, Narrow Weave, Inc. Ginny did the books for the business. They enjoyed friends, playing bridge, cookouts, and family time. Ginny and Bud semi-retired to Bristol, NH in 1973. They bought a cottage on Newfound Lake and enjoyed summers at the lake and winters "in town" only miles from the lake. Bud established a surveillance and alarm business where Ginny, again, did the books. They also sold flags and flag poles through the business, Flag and Pole. They were active in the Bristol Federated Church and continued to enjoy time with friends, family, playing bridge and being at the lake. Bud passed away in June 1980 and Ginny made a life for herself in Bristol, continuing to split her time between town and the lake. Ginny also served as Treasurer for the Bristol Federated Church. In 1994, she moved to Manchester, NH, to be closer to her children in winter and still spent time at the lake in summer. Later, she relocated to Exeter, NH, and returned to the lake each summer. She so enjoyed the outdoors, watching the birds, and taking walks. She also traveled, to the southwest, to South America, to Africa and to Mexico.
Ginny is survived by her four children: Jacqueline Hantz Cattanach (spouse Bruce), Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi (spouse Geno), Andrea Louise Hantz, Benjamin F. Hantz IV (spouse Christine) and two granddaughters, Sarah Emma-Louise Hantz and Rachel Katelyn Hantz. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Hoff Stauffer (spouse Lizel), Jane Thompson (spouse Charles), Coni Wolf, Chuck Wolf (spouse Diane).
Services will be held at a later date in York, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bristol United Church of Christ, 15 Church Street, PO Box 424, Bristol NH 03222 or The Mayhew Program, Newfound Lake, PO Box 120, 293 West Shore Road, Bristol, NH 03222, online at mayhew.org.
www.brewittfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020